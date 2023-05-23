Here is when, where you can vote in the Port Arthur runoff election Published 12:28 am Tuesday, May 23, 2023

The City of Port Arthur has designated early voting times for the June 24 runoff for councilmembers in District 3 and District 4.

Polls will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early voting times are:

June 12 through June 15 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 16 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

June 17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 20 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Polls will be closed June 19 due to the federal holiday.

All residents must vote at their precinct.

Locations are: