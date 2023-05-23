Here is when, where you can vote in the Port Arthur runoff election

Published 12:28 am Tuesday, May 23, 2023

By PA News

The City of Port Arthur has designated early voting times for the June 24 runoff for councilmembers in District 3 and District 4.

Polls will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early voting times are:

  • June 12 through June 15 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • June 16 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • June 17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • June 20 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Polls will be closed June 19 due to the federal holiday.

All residents must vote at their precinct.

Locations are:

  • Old Dick Dowling School, 6301 PAT Avenue, for all or a portion of Jefferson County Election Precincts 33, 34, 35, 80 and 101.
  • Tyrrell Elementary, 4401 Ferndale Drive, for all or a portion of Jefferson County Precincts 43 and 44.
  • Port Arthur Public Library, 4615 9th Avenue, for all or a portion of Jefferson County Election Precincts 45, 46A, 46B, 46C, 70, 82A, 82B, 82C, 82D, 95, 96, 97 and 98.

More News

Police say wire theft is a growing problem

Cowboy Church pulling out the horsepower for a good cause

PAISD announces new assignments for educators

Groves City Council makes specific use permit decision on 1 game room; schedules public hearing for 2 more

Print Article