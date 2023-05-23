Here is when, where you can vote in the Port Arthur runoff election
Published 12:28 am Tuesday, May 23, 2023
The City of Port Arthur has designated early voting times for the June 24 runoff for councilmembers in District 3 and District 4.
Polls will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Early voting times are:
- June 12 through June 15 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- June 16 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- June 17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- June 20 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Polls will be closed June 19 due to the federal holiday.
All residents must vote at their precinct.
Locations are:
- Old Dick Dowling School, 6301 PAT Avenue, for all or a portion of Jefferson County Election Precincts 33, 34, 35, 80 and 101.
- Tyrrell Elementary, 4401 Ferndale Drive, for all or a portion of Jefferson County Precincts 43 and 44.
- Port Arthur Public Library, 4615 9th Avenue, for all or a portion of Jefferson County Election Precincts 45, 46A, 46B, 46C, 70, 82A, 82B, 82C, 82D, 95, 96, 97 and 98.