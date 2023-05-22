SEE THE NAMES — Motiva awards nearly 2 dozen Excellence in Education scholarships to Port Arthur, Mid County Published 2:55 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

Motiva Enterprises awarded scholarship funds totaling $205,000 to 42 high school graduates from Southeast Texas.

Students from Port Arthur and Mid County made up 22 recipients in that group.

• From Nederland, there are Sterling Gregg, Colby Smith, Jordan James, Caden Vincent and Kynslee Harris.

• From Bob Hope School – Port Arthur, there are Brenda Torres and Ivan Ochoa.

• From Port Neches-Groves, there are Angelina Nguyen, Dezarae Thibodeaux, Brayden Thibodaux and Jocelyn Dinh.

• From Tekoa Charter Schools- Port Arthur, there are Aubrey Burdis and Caleb Labeaux.

• From Wilson Early College High School, there are Jonathan Figueroa and Re’Neyah Dixon.

• From Memorial High School, there are Bryanna Jackson, Mayra Rangel, Cynthia Carrillo and Donovon Prevost.

• From Sabine Pass School, there are Nataly Magana and Alex Juarez.

Recipients of the Motiva Excellence in Education Scholarship receive funds to aid in their pursuit of a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) or business-related undergraduate, associates or vocational degree.

“Motiva is proud to invest in the next generation of innovators and leaders,” Motiva President and CEO Jeff Rinker said. “We are committed to workforce development and empowering students to make lasting positive impacts in their communities.”

Motiva honored the students and their guardians at a private scholarship banquet May 18 at the Carl Parker Multipurpose Center in Port Arthur.

To date, Motiva has awarded more than $3 million in higher education funds through its scholarship program.

To be eligible for the program, students must be accepted to a four-year or two-year degree program at an accredited college or university.

Scholarship recipients are selected based on academic achievements, extracurricular activities, community service and teacher recommendations.

To view the full list of Motiva’s 2022-23 Excellence in Education scholarship recipients, visit Motiva.com.