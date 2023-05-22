Port Arthur Independent School District moves forward with plan for former Sims Elementary site Published 6:20 am Monday, May 22, 2023

GROVES — A piece of land that was once home to an elementary school is set to be offered for sale.

Trustees with the Port Arthur Independent School District recently approved the sale of approximately 19.55 acres of land at 5600 25th St. in Groves. This was once the site of Sims Elementary School in an area inside Groves city limits but also inside PAISD territory.

According to information from the district, the fair market value of the land is $553,500 “based on the current local demand for commercial property use.”

Superintendent Dr. Mark Porterie said the reason for selling the land, which is not being used, is to return the property to the tax rolls.

Margaret Moreno, purchasing manager for the district, lined out what’s next regarding the land.

“The next steps for the district are to advertise our request for proposals,” Moreno said, adding a notice will be published in The Port Arthur News May 24 and May 31.

The advertisement will give instructions on how to obtain further information and how to access the proposal documents and the documents will also be posted on the district’s website under “bid opportunities.”

Late last year a developer approached the Groves City Council with the idea of placing an upscale RV resort and restaurant on the land.

The idea never came to fruition, Groves Interim City Manager Lance Billeaud said.

The former Sims school was built in 1964. It was closed in 1982 and later used for district departments. A date on the building’s demolition was not available.