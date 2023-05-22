Freshly cut communication cable found in Port Neches, police say; arrest made Published 12:27 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

PORT NECHES — At approximately 5:26 a.m. May 16, Port Neches Police Department officers responded to a report of suspicious activity in the area of Industrial Boulevard near Williamsburg Lane.

Officers were aware of communication cable thefts in this area in the past.

Upon arrival, an officer observed a vehicle leaving the area and subsequently conducted a traffic stop. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as Eddie Lee Dunwoody Jr. out of Vidor.

While speaking with Dunwoody, the officer observed tools inside the vehicle in plain view, which she recognized as tools commonly utilized in communication cable theft, police said.

Numerous officers then conducted a field investigation and located a piece of freshly cut communication cable approximately 30 feet in length lying on the side of the road, in addition to the tools located in Dunwoody’s vehicle and other evidence linking Dunwoody to the cut cable, police said.

Although Dunwoody was believed to be the lone actor, police deployed the department drone and checked the area for additional suspects. None were located. Dunwoody was arrested for theft and transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

“Your Port Neches Police officers are committed to the safety of you and the City of Port Neches. Job well done to all officers and investigators involved! And remember, if you see something, say something! If you observe suspicious persons and/or activity, regardless of how insignificant you think it might be, please call 911!” a Port Neches Police Department statement read.