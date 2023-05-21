Port Neches Police Department arrests and responses: May 8-14

Published 12:12 am Sunday, May 21, 2023

By PA News

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from May 8 to May 14:

  • Kalle Davis, 31, other agency warrant(s)
  • Brandi Hebert, 47, Port Neches and other agency warrant(s)
  • Joseph Rackley, II, 25, Port Neches warrant(s)
  • Lindsey Gaspard, 35, other agency warrant(s)
  • Jeremy Niedenthal, 50, evading arrest/detention using vehicle or watercraft
  • Geronimo Gonzalez, 48, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from May 8 to May 14:

May 8

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the intersection of Magnolia and 5th Street.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) and Port Neches warrant(s) in the intersection of New and Merriman.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

May 9

  • No reports.

May 10

  • No reports.

May 11

  • A person was arrested for Port Neches warrant(s) in the 2200 block of Merriman.
  • Criminal mischief and criminal trespassing was reported in the 2300 block of 8th Street.
  • Found property was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood.

May 12

  • An assault was reported in the 2200 block of 2nd Street.

May 13

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 300 block of Pine Street.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Yorkshire.

May 14

  • A person was arrested for evading arrest/detention using a vehicle or watercraft in the 2500 block of Magnolia.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 3000 block of Nall.
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 2600 block of 15th Street.

More News

Port Arthur’s Jamaal Charles serving as Austin area sports awards guest speaker

PHOTOS — La Vaquita Port Arthur celebrated as Hispanic Business Association Business of the Month

CELEBRATING 125 YEARS — See how Port Arthur’s influence is felt worldwide

Child sexual assault trial ends in hung jury following Groves, Orangefield connections

Print Article