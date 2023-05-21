Port Neches Police Department arrests and responses: May 8-14
Published 12:12 am Sunday, May 21, 2023
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from May 8 to May 14:
- Kalle Davis, 31, other agency warrant(s)
- Brandi Hebert, 47, Port Neches and other agency warrant(s)
- Joseph Rackley, II, 25, Port Neches warrant(s)
- Lindsey Gaspard, 35, other agency warrant(s)
- Jeremy Niedenthal, 50, evading arrest/detention using vehicle or watercraft
- Geronimo Gonzalez, 48, other agency warrant(s)
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from May 8 to May 14:
May 8
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the intersection of Magnolia and 5th Street.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) and Port Neches warrant(s) in the intersection of New and Merriman.
May 9
- No reports.
May 10
- No reports.
May 11
- A person was arrested for Port Neches warrant(s) in the 2200 block of Merriman.
- Criminal mischief and criminal trespassing was reported in the 2300 block of 8th Street.
- Found property was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood.
May 12
- An assault was reported in the 2200 block of 2nd Street.
May 13
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 300 block of Pine Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Yorkshire.
May 14
- A person was arrested for evading arrest/detention using a vehicle or watercraft in the 2500 block of Magnolia.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 3000 block of Nall.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 2600 block of 15th Street.