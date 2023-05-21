Port Neches Police Department arrests and responses: May 8-14 Published 12:12 am Sunday, May 21, 2023

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from May 8 to May 14:

Kalle Davis, 31, other agency warrant(s)

Brandi Hebert, 47, Port Neches and other agency warrant(s)

Joseph Rackley, II, 25, Port Neches warrant(s)

Lindsey Gaspard, 35, other agency warrant(s)

Jeremy Niedenthal, 50, evading arrest/detention using vehicle or watercraft

Geronimo Gonzalez, 48, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from May 8 to May 14:

May 8

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the intersection of Magnolia and 5th Street.

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) and Port Neches warrant(s) in the intersection of New and Merriman.

May 9

No reports.

May 10

No reports.

May 11

A person was arrested for Port Neches warrant(s) in the 2200 block of Merriman.

Criminal mischief and criminal trespassing was reported in the 2300 block of 8th Street.

Found property was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood.

May 12

An assault was reported in the 2200 block of 2nd Street.

May 13

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 300 block of Pine Street.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Yorkshire.

May 14