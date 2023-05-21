PHOTOS — La Vaquita Port Arthur celebrated as Hispanic Business Association Business of the Month Published 12:18 am Sunday, May 21, 2023

1 of 3

La Vaquita Port Arthur was recently chosen by committee as the first company to be recognized by the Hispanic Business Association of SETX as Business of the Month.

Raquel Ochoa, Erika Banda Meza and Daniel Cruz presented the award during La Vaquita’s Mother’s Day celebration.

This event included music, food and vendors from small businesses in SETX.

“They are deserving of this recognition for their commitment and dedication to the Hispanic community and Hispanic businesses,” according to a statement from the business association.

“With their support to the flea market project directed by Iris Mitre, they have come to impact many small businesses. For this and much more, they are the business of the month!”