Port Arthur’s Jamaal Charles serving as Austin area sports awards guest speaker Published 12:22 am Sunday, May 21, 2023

A Port Arthur sports star has been selected to take his message straight to the youth.

The Austin American-Statesman in Austin recently announced former University of Texas and NFL running back Jamaal Charles as the special guest speaker at the 2023 Austin Area High School Sports Awards.

The event is presented by Thomas J. Henry Law.

The show is June 6 at The Long Center: Dell Hall and produced in partnership with Texas Children’s Hospital-North Austin Campus.

More than 250 high school athletes from across the Austin Area will be honored. The show will also name players of the year for 21 sports and include several major awards, including overall Players of the Year, Teams of the Year, Coaches of the Year and a Courage Award.

“I am thrilled to host the Austin Area High School Sports Awards and celebrate these outstanding student athletes,” Charles told the American-Statesman. “These kids have worked hard to get where they are today, and I am honored to help recognize their dedication and diligence.”

Charles was a member of the third graduating class in Memorial High School history in 2005.

Charles lettered three years in football (2005-07) and two years in track and field (2006-07).

A state champion hurdler, he ran for 4,107 yards and 50 touchdowns in his final two seasons at Memorial.

He is known as an explosive and dynamic players.

Over his 10-year career in the NFL, he played for the Chiefs from 2008 to 2016 and had brief stints with the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars.

He was a four-time Pro Bowler, two-time first-team All-Pro and was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Year in 2013.

In 2010, he led the league in rushing yards with 1,467 and had five seasons with more than 1,000 rushing yards. He retired from the NFL in 2019 with 7,563 rushing yards, 44 rushing touchdowns, 2,586 receiving yards and 20 receiving touchdowns.

He holds the NFL record for the highest career yards-per-carry average among running backs with at least 1,000 rushing attempts.

In 2019, he was inducted into the University of Texas Hall of Honor.

He was a three-time All-Big 12 selection and a member of the 2005 Longhorns’ National Championship team.

He was a two-time nominee for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award and is known for his charitable work and advocacy for children’s health issues.