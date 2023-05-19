Federal charges pending for 2 Groves men on drug charges Published 12:30 am Friday, May 19, 2023

Police are seeking federal charges on two Groves men who were arrested after the execution of a search warrant in connection with cocaine distribution.

The recent drug bust that netted approximately nine pounds of powdered cocaine and three pounds of ecstasy tablets.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said taking the drugs off the streets likely saved many lives.

The investigation was a joint operation by PAPD’s Narcotics and Guns Unit and Groves Police Department.

“I can’t underestimate the role Groves played in this joint effort. They were instrumental in this operation,” Duriso said.

At approximately 4:54 p.m. May 10, police executed a search warrant at 2845 Amber Avenue in Groves in search of cocaine, according to information from PAPD. Law enforcement allegedly ended up finding more than four kilograms of powdered cocaine and approximately three pounds of ecstasy tablets in the home. Two firearms were also located.

Two people were arrested, Alvaro Bethea, 42, and Darrius Dugas, 40, both of Groves on charges of possession of a controlled substance.

The suspects have since posted bond and are not in jail.

Police contend the pair had been distributing large quantities of cocaine in Port Arthur and other areas. Because the drugs were reportedly being distributed in Port Arthur, PAPD was involved in the case.

The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office and the United States Attorney’s Office are aware of the investigation, Duriso said.