Molly Ann Martindale Published 4:46 pm Thursday, May 18, 2023

Molly Ann Martindale, age 76, passed away peacefully on April 28th, 2023, after a brief hospital stay.

She was surrounded by her loving family and close friends during her last days.

Molly was born on March 26, 1947, in Port Arthur, to Thomas A. Martindale and Rosemary V. Martindale.

She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1965 and Lamar University Beaumont, with a major in English Literature.

Molly was a lifelong learner and avid reader. She loved mystery novels and word puzzles, and she could discuss any topic for hours on end. She loved the exchange of ideas.

Molly lived in Port Arthur all her life, except for a three-year period when she lived in Houston. Always a free spirit, Molly enjoyed her time in Houston, where she was able to take advantage of the many cultural opportunities of the city. She loved concerts and attended many of the rock concerts of the 1970s.

After high school Molly worked for several years at First National Bank. She later taught middle school for a few years, then became the CCD director of St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish and subsequently the Director of Religious Education at St. James Catholic Parish, both in Port Arthur.

Molly remained at St. James for almost twenty years, then took part time employment as a tutor at Sylvan Learning Centers, retiring in 2009.

Preceded in death by her parents, Molly is survived by her brother Mike Martindale, her loving niece Heather Martindale and her son Rylan Martindale, sister-in law Marilyn Martindale, all of Port Arthur. She is also survived by her dear friend Michelle Farquhar Robinson of Tampa, Florida, whom Molly thought of as a daughter, and her longtime best friend Fred Cascio.

The family extends a special thanks to Molly’s caregiver, Marvel Harrison for her unwavering devotion and tender care.

Private funeral services are under the direction of Grammier-Oberle in Port Arthur.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Catholic Church.