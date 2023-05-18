Future, timeline shared for this Port Neches development

Published 12:38 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

By Mary Meaux

The 10,000-square-feet building at 2828 Nall St. in Port Neches will hold retail spaces. (Mary Meaux/The News)

PORT NECHES — A long vacant building on Nall Street in Port Neches is receiving a new lease on life.

The 10,000-square-feett building at 2828 Nall St. is getting a facelift, and is going be used as a future location for new retail options.

Construction on the retail site is expected to finish within three months (Mary Meaux/The News)

Jon Carona with Advantage Real Estate said two tenants are going occupy the entire building once complete. The names of the tenants are not being released at this time.

Faddi’s Development Group is the building owner, and personnel are working on beautifying the old building, which has been gutted.

The building is expected to be complete within three months, Carona said.

