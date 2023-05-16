Port Arthur investigation of “large quantities of cocaine” dealing leads to 2 arrests, more Published 5:48 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

1 of 5

Local authorities said an investigation into “large quantities of cocaine” distribution recently led to two controlled substance arrests and consultation with various prosecutors.

“The District Attorney’s Office and United States Attorney’s Office are aware of this investigation,” a release from the Port Arthur Police Department stated.

PAPD’s Narcotics and Guns Unit reported investigating a pair of individuals who were distributing large quantities of cocaine in Port Arthur.

Their investigation revealed those individuals had a “covert distribution location” in Groves, police said.

The Narcotics and Guns Unit and Groves Police Department officers executed a search warrant at 2845 Amber Avenue in Groves in search of cocaine on May 10.

“Detectives located more than four kilograms of powered cocaine and approximately three pounds of ecstasy tablets inside the residence,” according to PAPD. “Two firearms were also located inside the residence.”

Authorities reported the arrest of Alvaro Bethea and Darrius Dugas were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

The suspects are no longer listed on the online jail roster.