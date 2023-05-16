Homeschool Help Summit planned in Port Arthur Published 12:24 am Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Southeast Texas Educational Partnership’s annual Homeschool Help Summit in Port Arthur at Lighthouse Home School Support Facility in Ridgewood Church on Lake Arthur Drive is planned June 6.

The event lasts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We will welcome Lamar Port Arthur, LIT, Lamar Orange as well as Workforce Solutions and numerous other businesses and organizations that offer help to homeschool families,” an organizers statement read.

“(Organizations will) share information about high school planning and transcripts, dual credit, apprenticeships and job training as helpful information about getting started homeschooling, finding curriculum and resources and more.”

Two workshops in Spanish are planned to reach members of the community who may not understand what they need to know about homeschooling.

For more information, contact setxstep@gmail.com or 409-549-2386.