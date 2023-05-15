Nederland Police: Woman wakes up to seeing armed men in her bedroom

Published 1:43 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

By Mary Meaux

Nederland police believe a silver GMC Terrain is the suspect vehicle in a Monday morning robbery. (Courtesy photo)

NEDERLAND — A Nederland woman reportedly woke up Monday morning to see two masked men in her bedroom demanding the code to a safe.

Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said this was not a random burglary but a targeted break-in.

The call came in at approximately 8:15 a.m. Monday for a home in the 1100 block of 15th Street.

The woman described the intruders as black males, one with a gun in his belt and another with a pistol in a backpack that she saw.

They demanded the code to a safe, but the woman did not have the information and the men left, Porter said.

A wallet was reported missing.

A possible suspect vehicle is a silver GMC Terrain.

Those with information on the crime are asked to call Nederland Police at 409-723-1516 or Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS.

