PHOTO FEATURE — Stacked Cake & Confection can take care of your sweet tooth Published 12:24 am Saturday, May 13, 2023

Stacked Cake & Confection Co. celebrated a ribbing cutting and grand opening this week in Mid County. T

he Groves Chamber of Commerce and Tourist Center helped spotlight this business, which is located 4318 Lincoln Avenue in Groves.

For more information, reach out to owner Emily Daniel-Deweese at 817-600-6666 or stackedcakeandconfectionco.com.