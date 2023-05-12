Former Port Arthur standout Amaree Abram makes college basketball move Published 12:32 am Friday, May 12, 2023

ATLANTA — Amaree Abram, a 6-4 guard who was hailed as one of the most promising freshman backcourt players in the Southeastern Conference last season, has signed a grant-in-aid to join the Georgia Tech program, head coach Damon Stoudamire announced.

A former four-star recruit out of Port Arthur, Abram has three seasons of eligibility at Tech. The left-handed point guard was called one of the most promising freshman guards in the SEC in 2022-23 with excellent positional size, high-level scoring and passing ability and high intensity on defense.

“Amaree had a lot of great moments as a freshman, but what excites me about him is that he was a young freshman,” said Stoudamire. “I think Amaree can help take this program to another level, and I think he has a chance to be one of the special players to come through Georgia Tech. He can play pick-and-roll, he can get to the rim. He’s able to pass the ball and make people better. It’s just a matter of being put in a position to be able to do that. He can help us win a lot of games with his ability to do those things.”

Abram saw action in all 33 games for Ole Miss during the 2022-23 season, starting in 22 games and averaging 21 minutes per contest. He averaged 8 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, finishing fourth on the team in scoring and second in assists.

Abram also finished second on the team with 39 three pointers made, shooting a team-high 36.4 percent from deep. In the opening-round game vs. Stanford at the ESPN Invitational, he scored a season-high 26 points and was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week on November 28, averaged 20.7 points in three games at the event.

Abram helped the Rebels win their SEC Tournament first round game against South Carolina, scoring 20 points with a season-high five makes from three, and finished the season with eight games in double-figure points.

A nominee for the 2022 McDonald’s All-America game, Abram rated as the No. 98 overall player in the ESPN 100 class of 2022, ranking as the No. 20 point guard in the nation.

He averaged 16 points and seven assists across his senior season at Southern California Academy, highlighted by a monster 38 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and a school-record 10 threes made to lead his nationally ranked squad over 1-of-1 Academy.

The former starting Memorial High School point guard first transferred to Summer Creek in the Humble ISD before the 2020-21 prep season.