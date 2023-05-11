Sheriff’s Office asking for help to locate missing woman Published 1:52 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

VIDOR — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help with a missing person case.

Mallory Danielle Dowers is 37 years old and is from Vidor.

Dowers has not been in contact with her family or friends since April 12.

She drives a 2010 silver Honda Pilot SUV, TX LP# NMF3763 and is known to wear ball caps and beanies.

Dowers is approximately 5’8” tall with dark hair and a thin frame. She weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has a large tattoo across her back that appear to be wings.

If you have spoken to Dowers, know her whereabouts or have any other information, call contact Orange County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division to speak with Detective Sgt. Connie Jordan at 409-769-6391.