Sheriff’s Office asking for help to locate missing woman

Published 1:52 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

By PA News

Mallory Danielle Dowers

VIDOR — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help with a missing person case.

Mallory Danielle Dowers is 37 years old and is from Vidor.

Dowers has not been in contact with her family or friends since April 12.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

She drives a 2010 silver Honda Pilot SUV, TX LP# NMF3763 and is known to wear ball caps and beanies.

Dowers is approximately 5’8” tall with dark hair and a thin frame. She weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has a large tattoo across her back that appear to be wings.

If you have spoken to Dowers, know her whereabouts or have any other information, call contact Orange County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division to speak with Detective Sgt. Connie Jordan at 409-769-6391.

More News

Longtime councilwoman praised during her last regular Port Arthur meeting

See how strong attendance landed local student keys to a new car

Port Arthur working to have a no kill animal shelter; local leaders ask for patience

PHOTO GALLERY — Local middle schoolers host Monarch festival, enjoy beauty of butterflies

Print Article