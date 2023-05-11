Richard Dorsey Published 1:08 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

Mr. Richard Dorsey, 80, of Port Arthur, Texas answered the Lord’s call on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, TX.

Richard was a native of Marksville, Louisiana, and a resident of Port Arthur, Texas for 65 years.

He graduated from Lincoln High School Class of 1961, served in the United States Army Airborne, and retired from (Gulf Oil Refinery) Chevron.

As a faithful member of New St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Port Arthur, Texas, he served as a Trustee and a member of the Male Choir.

Richard is survived by his lovely wife of 57 years, Wylean Dorsey; two children Michael Dorsey and Sharon Dorsey-Broussard, both of Port Arthur, Texas; two grandchildren Autumn Broussard of Fort Worth, TX and Aliyah Broussard of Port Arthur, TX; two sisters Ruth Charles and Lois Hulin (Johnny); one brother Lloyd LaFleur (Diane) all of Port Arthur, TX; and a host of special in-laws, relatives, and devoted friends. Richard was preceded in death by both of his parents, Mildred LaFleur and Calvin Dorsey Sr.; his sister, Callie Bazile; and his brothers, Calvin Dorsey Jr. and Louis Milton LaFleur.

The funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at New St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 1048 West Gulfway Drive, Port Arthur, TX 77640.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Entombment will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.