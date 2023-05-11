Charles Edward Brown Published 1:06 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

Charles Edward Brown was born January 6, 1953 at St. Landry Charity Hospital, in Opelousas, Louisiana to the late Harry Brown Sr. and Florence Chenier Brown.

He was a resident of Port Arthur, Texas for 48 years and was also a member of St. John Catholic Church.

On July 28, 1973, he married Dianne Zachary and to this union they were blessed with two sons.

Charles graduated from Port Barre High School, in Port Barre, Louisiana. After high school, he attended Louisiana State University in Eunice, Louisiana for a couple of years before entering the United States Army.

He served his country with pride from 1972 until May of 1975. He was stationed in Kiaserslautern, Germany. He also worked at Texaco Refinery, which later became Star Enterprise Refinery, and then Motiva Refinery for 38 years before retiring in 2015.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents: Harry Brown Sr. and Florence Chenier Brown; Brother – John Heard Brown; Sisters: Margaret Brown Comier, Emily Brown Sion and Rose Brown Miller.

He leaves to cherish his memories with his forever loving wife and soulmate Dianne Zachary Brown. His two sons; Charles Latimer Brown Sr. (wife – Tamika Brown), and Curtis Edward Brown (wife – Dr. Cynthia Brown). His sisters: Maggie Brown Henry, Florence Brown Lewis (Howard). His brothers: Harry Brown Jr. (Vernice), Frank Brown, and Isaias James Brown (Rita). Grandchildren; LeBreyah Hebert-Bellard, Charles Latimer Brown Jr., Cade Brown, Jordan Brown, Curstin Brown, Madison Douglas-Brown, Parker Brown, Marlon Connor, Arielle Washington, and Kristain Harris. And one great-granddaughter, Ibri Bellard. With a host of relatives and friends.

The Family will receive friends from 8:00 – 10:30 AM on Saturday May 13, 2023 at Grammier Oberle Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will Begin at 11:00 AM at St. James Catholic Church. Charles will be interred on Monday, May 15, 2023 in The Houston National Cemetery.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grammier-oberle.com for the Brown family.