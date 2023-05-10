Strong student attendance leads to new car for Nederland student

Published 9:40 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

By Mary Meaux

Madison Vail (Mary Meaux/The News)

Madison Vail has a sweet new ride.

The Nederland High School student won the car from Philpott Ford, Toyota, Hyundai on Wednesday morning in front of students and teachers.

For the 19th year, Philpott is awarding a Nederland High School student with a car through its Nederland High School Car Giveaway.

In order for a student to become eligible to be in the drawing, he or she must have three or fewer excused absences during a high school career.

Stay tuned to panews.com for a feature story from the event.

