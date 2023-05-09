Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation again discusses CEO’s evaluation; board leadership gets shakeup Published 8:41 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

The results of the Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation CEO’s six-month evaluation will not be released at this time following a Tuesday evening meeting.

Board members spent just more than an hour in executive session Tuesday to discuss CEO Terry Stokes’ evaluation and an agenda item regarding the PAEDC’s Spur 93 and Jade Avenue business parks.

When board members emerged, Vice President Darrell Anderson made the motion during the special meeting to not release the information due to Stokes not being present.

“We have an assessment on our CEO and we will not divulge any information until we are able to speak to him directly so that he can have first hand information,” Anderson said.

The motion died for a lack of a second.

Anderson asked if Stokes was aware of the criteria for which the evaluation was performed. The answer was no.

After the meeting, then Board President Jerry LaBove explained the reason for performing an evaluation on the CEO, saying Stokes’ contract calls for his performance to be evaluated at six months. He was hired by Port Arthur City Council in October.

As the PAEDC met Tuesday, Stokes was across the street at Port Arthur City Hall, where he spoke on an industrial training program by Lamar State College Port Arthur.

After the PAEDC meeting, Anderson declined to answer additional questions on when the information would be presented to Stokes, referring to the statement made during the meeting.

After the meeting was adjourned, LaBove told Port Arthur Newsmedia he was no longer a board member as he was removed by city council that night.

City Councilman Donald Frank requested the removal of LaBove during the council meeting.

LaBove’s term on the PAEDC board was to expire Jan. 19, 2024.

According to verbiage on the council agenda item “any director may be removed at any time by a majority vote of city council.”

PAEDC board members Christpher Smith and Richard Wycoff were absent Tuesday.