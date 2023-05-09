Local EMT lauded as best in the field by Acadian Ambulance Published 12:02 am Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Coworkers and administrators are quick to point out Logan Butts receives regular compliments from patients, as well as their family members.

Company leaders describe him as fun to work with and a resource to other employees, particularly new hires.

“Butts always has a smile on his face and has a true can-do attitude,” a company release stated. “He also fills in as an adjunct instructor for EMT classes at the National EMS Academy Beaumont campus.”

That all led to a special honor for the Jefferson County-based worker, who was recognized last week as Acadian Ambulance EMT of the Year Logan Butts.

During his acceptance remarks, Butts recognized his family, fiancée and management team for their contributions to his career path and success.

From across the Acadian Ambulance’s four-state service area, 30 paramedic and EMT regional Paramedics and EMTs of the Year were recognized, as well as the company’s entire medical team who display exemplary attitudes, tireless work ethic and dedication.

Butts joined Acadian in early 2021, beginning in the fleet department while attending the National EMS Academy to obtain his EMT certification.

Cierra Nixon, who works out of Orange County, joined Acadian Ambulance in early 2016 as an emergency medical technician.

A little more than two years later she obtained her paramedic certification through the National EMS Academy.

Along the way her passion for patient care has been easy to spot, recently obtaining her critical care transport certification to better serve patients with the best care possible.

“Nixon strives every day to figure out what she can do better to be better for her patients and for herself,” Acadian Ambulance officials said. “Her patient advocacy and hard work she puts in inspires others. No matter how difficult a situation can be sometimes, she always does what is right. Nixon also assists her coworkers any way she can.”

Nixon was celebrated for such contributions with special recognition as Acadian Ambulance Paramedic of the Year.

As she accepted the award last week during the multi-state company’s annual luncheon at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana, Nixon thanked her family, colleagues and mentors for their understanding and support.

During the luncheon, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards discussed the company’s history of responding to natural and man-made disasters across Louisiana and Gulf Coast.

Edwards thanked Acadian Ambulance’s medics for dedicating their careers to helping others and for being generous with their personal time, talent and treasure by volunteering for or supporting charities and philanthropic organizations.

Texas’ regional Paramedic and EMT of the Year regional honorees are: Central Texas Paramedic Jessica Hiler and EMT Michael Schreiber, Houston Paramedic Kristyn Vargas and EMT Holley Pritchett, North Texas Paramedic John Paul Herrera and EMT Tatiana Solis, and South-Central Texas Paramedic Hasnain Khan and EMT Clayton Smith.

Acadian Ambulance is one of the largest ambulance services in the nation, offering emergency and non-emergency transportation to areas in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Tennessee.