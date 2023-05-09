Investigators ask homicide victim’s friends to “honor him with their loyalty” by helping with tips, information Published 2:45 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office detectives are in the midst of an active and on-going homicide investigation and are again reaching out to the public for any additional information, photos or videos related to the killing of 30-year-old Javoris Potier of Houston.

Investigators stressed Tuesday that all leads will be investigated, and no detail is too small.

An abundance of information has been obtained thus far and witnesses have come forward with useful details and visual accounts, but more is needed, police said.

“Javoris had many friends at this event and those that have not yet come forward with important details related to his death should honor him with their loyalty by doing so at this time,” a Sheriff’s Office release stated.

“Detectives are determined to bring this investigation to a successful conclusion with the arrest of the person or persons responsible for Javoris Potier’s death, and to provide he and his family and friends with the justice they so rightfully deserve.”

Of particular interest are his friends in Houston, Pearland, Galveston and Galveston Bay areas of Texas City, League City, Hitchcock and Lamarque, Texas.

If you have any information about this crime, contact Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS (8477), log onto www.833TIPS.com or download the interactive P3 app.

You will not be asked your name and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Videos and photos can be attached to the tip and remain anonymous.

Additionally, information can be sent directly to Captain Trish Molfino at Trish.Molfino@jeffcotx.us or 409-835-8411.

History

One Sunday at 1 a.m., deputies responded to 911 calls at the Laday Arena in Cheek in reference to shots fired.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered two males suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

One victim, a 37-year-old Beaumont man, is listed in stable condition.

The second victim Potier, was killed. He was there to celebrate with his friends at a Zydeco dance.