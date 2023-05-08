Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas hosting major job fair Published 12:10 am Monday, May 8, 2023

Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas is asking for the community to support and share valuable information for an upcoming job fair Thursday in Port Arthur.

More than 80 employers have committed to this job fair seeking to fill available positions from the local workforce.

“We are hoping that you will be able to spread the word … or posting on your own social media accounts in support of the local job fair in a region that currently is experiencing 9.2 percent unemployment,” Workforce said in a statement.

The Workforce Solutions Spring Job Fair at Bob Bower’s Civic Center in Port Arthur runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The civic center is located at 3401 Cultural Center Drive in Port Arthur.

“Get your résumé ready and be ready to interview,” officials said. “Résumé assistance available at your local Workforce Solutions Center or by phone at 1-877-834-5627.”

Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas, Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce, Lamar State College Port Arthur and Whataburger are sponsoring the event.

Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas Executive Director Mary Hammon said officials are excited to partner with these important businesses and organizations in a shared mission to get people back to work.

“We urge job seekers to use this opportunity to connect with employers face to face and also learn about valuable resources that are available to them to help in their job search,” Hammon said.

Workforce Center staff will be on hand to assist employers and job seekers throughout the job fair. In addition, resume assistance is available at your local Workforce Solutions office or by phone at 1-877-834-JOBS(5627)

For more information log onto setworks.org.