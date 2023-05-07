Second person indicted following brutal injuries to 5-month-old baby Published 12:38 am Sunday, May 7, 2023

A 29-year-old Beaumont mother was indicted in connection with a charge of injury to a child in connection with severe injuries to her then 5-month-old son.

Police believe Asia Young knew of the physical abuse the child suffered at the hands of his father and delayed getting the child medical care.

According to the probable cause affidavit for her arrest, the child was brought to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston Jan. 20 due to medical problems. During testing the medical professionals discovered the child had serious injuries as a result of abusive trauma, specifically being shaken.

At that time the child’s injuries included several posterior broken ribs, bleeding of the brain, damage to brain tissue, bilateral retinal hemorrhaging, bruise on the neck, possible spinal damage and seizures.

“The injuries were so severe that the child had to be placed on a ventilator to keep him alive shortly after arrival at the hospital,” the document read.

Child Protective Services and Houston Police Department were called to the hospital on Jan. 23 and conducted an investigation. Detectives learned the child’s father is the main caregiver of the child during the day because the mother typically works from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The two live together and Young is home with the child at night.

The father allegedly made a statement about injuring the child on Jan. 13 and the child began showing symptoms of trauma shortly after.

Medical attention wasn’t given until a week later.

Young reportedly told police she was aware of the physical abuse against the child and the child’s father sent her a text message Jan.18 saying the child stopped breathing and he brought him back to life.

The document noted the child now suffers from hypoxia-induced brain damage.

She allegedly told police she saw the child exhibit symptoms of medical distress and noticed the bruise on the child’s neck.

Police believe Young had ample opportunity to get emergency medical attention for the child or notify police of the crime and chose not to do so.

The child’s father was indicted on a charge of injury to a child in April.

Young was still jailed as of Friday afternoon.