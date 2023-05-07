PHOTOS — Credit Union opens in Downtown Port Arthur’s Press Building Published 12:36 am Sunday, May 7, 2023

There was a great crowd on hand last week for the ribbon cutting and grand opening of Port Arthur Community Federal Credit Union branch in Downtown Port Arthur.

The location is the latest addition to the recently renovated Press Building at 549 4th St.

Officials with the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce and Port Arthur Community Federal Credit Union spoke about the opportunities and benefits of the new location.

For the banking institution, this is like coming home. Sabrina Miguez, CEO of Port Arthur Community FCU, said the credit union got its start in 1950 in the downtown area and spent a number of years operating out of the basement of City Hall.

The business moved to a location on Twin City Highway, then built its current location on Central Mall Drive in 2007.

— Reported by Natalie Picazo