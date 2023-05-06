Port Arthur man charged with indecency after police said 4-year-old victimized

Published 12:48 am Saturday, May 6, 2023

By Mary Meaux

Joshua Mendez

A 27-year-old Port Arthur man was indicted recently on a charge of indecency with a child.

Joshua Mendez was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury for the incident that occurred March 28.

According to the affidavit for arrest, Port Arthur police were called to a home in reference to a possible sexual assault of a child in progress.

A witness told police Mendez was seen holding down a child whose pants and underwear were pulled down, and Mendez’ pants were also pulled down.

He was arrested on a charge of indecency with a child (expose). As of Friday he was still in the county jail with no bond listed.

