Local Cinco de Mayo event Sunday promotes small businesses, community Published 12:46 am Saturday, May 6, 2023

NEDERLAND — Two local businesswomen are hosting a Cinco de Mayo celebration with food, family fun and vendors Sunday.

Just 2 Girls Events, composed of Ashley Cabrera and Elizabeth Cortez, are leading the celebration from 1-5 p.m. at 1500 FM 365 in Nederland.

More than 30 vendors are planned and there is live music, face painting and more.

Cabrera, owner of Groves Nutrition, and Cortez, owner of Boutique & Bling, hosted a number of similar events in Groves.

Cabrera explained why they are still holding the get-togethers.

“Because it brings the community together,” Cabrera said. “We had an amazing outcome on each one.”

She said they received positive feedback from the previous events from small businesses, and this is a way to support them.

“That’s what made us want to continue, the feedback from small businesses was amazing,” she said.

Some of their earlier celebrations included a fall fest, Cinco de Mayo celebration, Christmas event and an Easter gathering. The women take proceeds from each event to build on the next one.

“We’re 100 percent community,” Cabrera said.

Cabrera said there aren’t always enough events for families, and their goal is to bring the community together.

She also noted what they felt was a lack of support from some community leaders.

Just 2 Girls Events uses their social media platforms to share information on other small businesses.

“Our name speaks for itself, we are just two girls who absolutely love to coordinate events and bring our community together as one,” according to the Facebook page.

“Who we are as individuals is definitely what sets us apart from others when it comes to planning these community wide events. We both come from very blended families and understand the importance of celebrating diversity and bringing people together as one. Not only do we host these events to support all small businesses but to bring out the families, as our events have always been geared towards the kids.”

Cortez is excited to see families come together at their events and support local small businesses.