Groves Police Department arrests & responses: April 26-May 2
Published 12:22 am Saturday, May 6, 2023
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from April 26 to May 2:
April 26
- An assault was reported in the 4700 block of Martha.
- A theft was reported in the 3000 block of Maple.
- A theft was reported in the 6900 block of Willow.
- An assault was reported in the 3700 block of Debbie.
- An information report was filed at the 4600 block of Beaumont.
April 27
- Daniel McCown, 34, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 3800 block of Kinard.
- Recovered stolen property was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- A theft was reported in the 5100 block of Twin City Highway.
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm was reported in the 3700 block of Kinard.
April 28
- Jermaine Haynes, 20, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.
- A theft was reported in the 4500 block of Gulf.
- A theft was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.
- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
April 29
- Mark Papania, 54, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4300 block of North Link.
April 30
- An assault was reported in the 3100 block of Ash.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2600 block of Ruby.
May 1
- Josephine Stevens, 41, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 4300 block of Garfield.
May 2
- Nikolas Foreman, 22, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3100 block of Charles.
- Robert Brown, 39, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3500 block of West Texas 73.
- Sonia Loredo, 43, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3700 block of Berry.
- Kendrick Handy, 35, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2100 block of Owens.
- Allen Lowe, 32, was arrested for consumption of alcoholic beverage on premises licensed for off-premises consumption in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
- An assault was reported in the 2800 block of Amber.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 3700 block of Hays.