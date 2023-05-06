Groves Police Department arrests & responses: April 26-May 2

Published 12:22 am Saturday, May 6, 2023

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from April 26 to May 2:

April 26

  • An assault was reported in the 4700 block of Martha.
  • A theft was reported in the 3000 block of Maple.
  • A theft was reported in the 6900 block of Willow.
  • An assault was reported in the 3700 block of Debbie.
  • An information report was filed at the 4600 block of Beaumont.

April 27

  • Daniel McCown, 34, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 3800 block of Kinard.
  • Recovered stolen property was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • A theft was reported in the 5100 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm was reported in the 3700 block of Kinard.

April 28

  • Jermaine Haynes, 20, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A theft was reported in the 4500 block of Gulf.
  • A theft was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

April 29

  •  Mark Papania, 54, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4300 block of North Link.

April 30

  • An assault was reported in the 3100 block of Ash.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2600 block of Ruby.

May 1

  • Josephine Stevens, 41, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 4300 block of Garfield.

May 2

  • Nikolas Foreman, 22, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3100 block of Charles.
  • Robert Brown, 39, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3500 block of West Texas 73.
  • Sonia Loredo, 43, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3700 block of Berry.
  • Kendrick Handy, 35, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2100 block of Owens.
  • Allen Lowe, 32, was arrested for consumption of alcoholic beverage on premises licensed for off-premises consumption in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • An assault was reported in the 2800 block of Amber.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 3700 block of Hays.

