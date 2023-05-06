Groves Police Department arrests & responses: April 26-May 2 Published 12:22 am Saturday, May 6, 2023

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from April 26 to May 2:

April 26

An assault was reported in the 4700 block of Martha.

A theft was reported in the 3000 block of Maple.

A theft was reported in the 6900 block of Willow.

An assault was reported in the 3700 block of Debbie.

An information report was filed at the 4600 block of Beaumont.

April 27

Daniel McCown, 34, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 3800 block of Kinard.

Recovered stolen property was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

A theft was reported in the 5100 block of Twin City Highway.

Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm was reported in the 3700 block of Kinard.

April 28

Jermaine Haynes, 20, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.

A theft was reported in the 4500 block of Gulf.

A theft was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

April 29

Mark Papania, 54, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4300 block of North Link.

April 30

An assault was reported in the 3100 block of Ash.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2600 block of Ruby.

May 1

Josephine Stevens, 41, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 4300 block of Garfield.

May 2