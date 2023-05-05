Port Arthur sorority chapter celebrating 75 years; hosting community giveaway Saturday Published 11:09 am Friday, May 5, 2023

The Port Arthur Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, beginning Saturday with the community giveaway from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, 2200 Jefferson Drive.

Members will be giving away household cleaning supplies and self-care hygiene items while supplies last.

In addition, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will host its Dynamic Diamond Jubile June 10.

The event coincides with the Sorority’s Grand Chapter 110th Founders Day celebration this year.

The group is largely involved in service projects have included, but are not limited to, the following areas: Economic Development, Educational Development, International Awareness and Involvement, Physical and Mental Health, Political Awareness and Involvement.