Port Arthur celebrates Tourism Week during Quasquicentennial Published 12:10 am Friday, May 5, 2023

Experience Port Arthur’s history as Port Arthur Convention & Visitors Bureau celebrates National Travel and Tourism Week, May 7-13.

Visit the newly-renovated Department Club, West Side Development Center, Museum of the Gulf Coast and Sea Rim State Park, with “extras” next week. #TravelForward is the theme for National Travel and Tourism Week.

National Travel and Tourism Week celebrates contributions of the U.S. travel industry, spotlighting the essential role and economic growth here in Port Arthur and across the nation.

The Port Arthur Convention & Visitors Bureau welcomes travelers who come for famous birding at Sabine Woods, fishing Sabine Lake on Pleasure Island and various other coastal treasures and activities highlighted at visitportarthurtx.com.

As Port Arthur observes its 125th anniversary, a quasquicentennial, the Visitors Bureau has partnered to highlight some of our historical gems. Join us for these activities:

Tuesday, May 9

Discover the Department Club – From 1924, this Port Arthur Federated Women’s Club site hosted symphony and book clubs and myriad programs where women planned for a progressive and cultured future. The Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce will cut the ribbon on the newly-renovated club, which is available to rent. Help cut the ribbon at 11 a.m. then enjoy tours and vintage scrapbooks and refreshments until 2 p.m. at 1924 Lakeshore Drive.

Wednesday, May 10

Celebrating Seniors – Those 50 and older are invited to a leisurely time at Museum of the Gulf Coast for coffee and Kolaches from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday. Bring a friend and enjoy a tour of one of Port Arthur’s premier attractions. Local photograph Jerry Connally’s work is on view in the Dunn Gallery. The museum is at 700 Procter Street.

Thursday, May 11

History of the West Side Development Center – Silver Sneakers and history await. Learn Port Arthur’s West Side history from Motiva’s Mural Project at the center. The Silver Sneakers exercise class will begin at 2 p.m. with the Port Arthur YMCA’s Barbara Smith. At 3 p.m. hear mural memories from local residents Debra Asbury Scott, Mary Latham, Phyllis Baker and Sharon Adams. Refreshments will be served at the center, 601 W. Ref. Dr. Ransom Howard Street.

Saturday, May 13

For the Birds free family day – World Migratory Bird Day will be observed with free family activities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Museum of the Gulf Coast, 700 Procter Street.

Sea Rim State Park: When you check into the more than 5 miles of natural beach at Sea Rim State Park during this week, families with children can ask about a VIP gift from Port Arthur Convention & Visitors Bureau. Then celebrate the gulf side and paddling on the marsh unit. State Parks are celebrating 100 years. Sea Rim joining other parks for a state-wide s’mores event at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Central Beach.

The Port Arthur Convention and Visitors Bureau is the official destination marketing 0rganization for Port Arthur, Texas. We keep visitors and locals in the know on our natural views and things to do, to enhance economic development.