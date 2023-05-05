POLICE: Probation revocation costs man 20 years following Port Arthur arrest Published 11:26 am Friday, May 5, 2023

A 36-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for revoking his probation on drug related charges.

Justin Sonnier was sentenced Wednesday in the Drug Impact Court.

On Nov. 9, 2021, Sonnier was arrested at B.J. Food Store, 1201 7th St. for outstanding warrants.

He was reportedly found to be in possession of cocaine and ecstasy tablets containing methamphetamine, hidden in his underwear, according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

At that time he was on felony probation for other drug-related charges.

The probation revocation hearing took place Wednesday, at which time Sonnier was sentenced to 20 years in prison for violating the terms of his probation, the news release read.