Check out what’s inside (and for sale) at Port Arthur’s first bin store Published 12:30 am Friday, May 5, 2023

Port Arthur is getting its own bin store.

Daily Dealz will officially open its doors at 9 a.m. today at 3611 Twin City Highway in the Jefferson City Shopping Center.

On Thursday owners and employees were busy getting the large retail space ready. Inside are 70 bins with a range of items from housewares to nursery items, exercise equipment to desks, shelves to chandeliers. There is also a VIP section where more upscale items are slashed to half price.

Store Manager Malek Jaber said the concept came from a partner who began Daily Dealz in Jacksonville, Florida, two years ago.

“The concept’s been working, and everyone’s been liking it. You could come in on any day and get a good price on bins or even in our VIP section, where it’s big ticket items and it’s half off from retail pricing,” Malek Jaber said.

Bin sale

Malek Jaber explained the concept of the bin store.

Every Thursday the store is closed for restocking and new items are added on Fridays, which are $10 days.

The price on the bin items are reduced through the week so that Wednesdays are $2 days.

“And the cool thing about it, sometimes, because there’s so much stuff in the bin, you might not find what you are looking for because it’s so stuffed. But after a few days it starts loosening. You could take down more and dig better,” he said.

Owner Amy Jaber said she likes the idea that a person can buy something they don’t need at that particular time and save it for later. Classrooms, teacher gifts, baby showers and toys for children were some examples she used.

Malek Jaber said they don’t control the merchandise they receive and don’t know ahead of time what’s in their shipments. They are told in general, “this is an Amazon container” or this is a “Home Depot container.”

He said customers might even see their Amazon returns in the store. A person may have ordered a Dyson vacuum but wanted a different model, so the item is returned unopened. It can’t be resold as new, so stores such as Daily Dealz get the items for sale.

Amy Jaber said another benefit of shopping at Daily Dealz is no assembly is necessary. As she spoke, she motioned toward shelving and cabinets, saying customers are saving money and buying items they don’t have to assemble themselves.

She also anticipates seeing customers who purchase items to sell on Ebay or online.

Daily Dealz is open Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Mondays through Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.