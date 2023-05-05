13th Annual Babe Zaharias High School Junior Golf Awards Banquet nears at 5 Under Published 12:04 am Friday, May 5, 2023

BEAUMONT — The Babe Zaharias High School Junior Golf Awards Banquet, which recognizes high school golfers and golf coaches for the 2022-23 school and competition year, is officially set May 31 at 5 Under Golf Center in Beaumont.

The event honors the area’s top high school golfers, team leaders, underclassmen and high school golf coaches of the year.

Voting is done by coaches in the Southeast Texas area.

The Zaharias Awards is part of a continued effort to recognize junior golfers of Southeast Texas and to promote youth development in the sport.

The annual banquet at 5 Under Golf Center’s restaurant and indoor venue begins at 6 p.m. with an introduction of honorees and nominees at dinner followed by the keynote speaker and the presentation of awards.

This year’s keynote speaker is Houston Astros Golf Foundation Director of Sales and former Head Coach of Lamar University Golf Brian White.

He has been with the Astros Golf Foundation since 2018. He coached the Lamar Cardinals (men’s and women’s) for more than 16 years, amassing 88 wins and 13 Conference Championships as well as two Top 10 finishes in the NCAA Championship.

Additionally, the Monsignor Kelly High School alum played professional golf for several years and has been teaching on the PGA Tour since 2014.

Austin Williams, Babe Zaharias Foundation Board Member and Director of South Texas PGA Jr. Golf–Beaumont Metro, said this event shines a light on high school golfers, their coaches and the high quality reputation of golf that this area continues to earn.

“And to have the likes of Chris Stroud (PGA Pro Golfer and PNG, Lamar alum) as the keynote last year and Brian White this year, it’s truly inspiring for the kids and everyone here,” Williams said.

The nominees will be announced later this month.

Seating for the banquet is limited. Reservations to attend are required. Call 409-232-0205.

Babe Zaharias High School Junior Golf Awards

Former PNG coach Jerry Honza originally pitched the idea to the late W.L. Pate Jr. (longtime chairman of the Zaharias Foundation) many years ago, and the partnership began under the name of Babe Zaharias Junior Golf Awards.

After Pate’s passing in recent years, Williams has taken the reins of the awards at 5 Under and each year has seen increased involvement and participation.

Past speakers include former Lamar golfers such as PGA Pro Chris Stroud and 2-time champ on the Nike Tour, Kelly Gibson, along with Pulitzer Prize winner, Don Van Natta, 1983 PGA Player of the Year and PGA Championship Winner, Hal Sutton, and Port Arthur legendary golfer, Marty Fleckman, among others.