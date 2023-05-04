PHOTO FEATURE — Museum of the Gulf Coast beautification continues Published 12:22 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

Crepe myrtles were planted at the Museum of the Gulf Coast this week, replacing old trees that had died.

The landscaping is just part of the beautification work ongoing at the Museum of the Gulf Coast, funded in part by the second annual Port Arthur LNG Environmental Champions Grant Initiative in partnership with The Port Arthur News.

In addition to planting trees, museum officials have groomed palm trees that have been on site since 1961 and are installing new lighting both out and inside.

