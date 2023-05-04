Ethel Collins Latulas Published 2:57 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

Ethel Collins Latulas, 88, was born in Leonville, LA, on January 15, 1935.

She was the youngest daughter born to the late Edmond and Marcelets Collins.

She was joined in marriage to late Rogers Latulas, Jr for 60 years until his death.

Ethel departed from her earthly home May 1, 2023, as she peacefully slept in her home surrounded by her beautiful family.

Funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Greater Macedonia Baptist Church, 1224 Houston Ave, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 12 noon until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Memorial Park.