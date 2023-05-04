Barbara Ann Levy Salter Published 2:56 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

Barbara Ann Levy Salter

1938-2023

Growing up in Port Arthur, TX, her childhood was filled with adventures.

The home she shared with her parents Julius and Clara Levy, her three brothers Robert, Julius (Bubba), and Mike, and her sister Linda, was a gathering place for relatives, neighborhood kids, and friends from school.

When she was 13 she met the love of her life, Neil Salter.

Though they didn’t know it then, their future was set in motion.

They married after high school on October 23, 1956. In quick succession came Kathy, Richard, and Curtis, the pride and joy of her life.

They raised their young family for the most part in Houston, their home carrying on the tradition of being the place to be while creating adventures with friends in the neighborhood.

Their second home was on the waters of Lake Travis in Lago Vista, where they indulged in their love of boating whenever they could. Their children grew up and set out on their own paths, becoming people she was always proud to call her own.

Neil and Barbara’s love of Lake Travis led them to move there and build a house with a beautiful view and plenty of room for their children and grandchildren: Travis, Jake, Brian, Michael, Nichole and Cortney.

There they created many beloved memories, and could often be found telling tall tales during their many family get-togethers.

Sadly, Neil’s life was cut short at the age of 58, but despite her loss, Barbara persevered and made a life for herself with her family and friends. She loved line dancing and doing volunteer work; her favorite being working at the Lago Vista Public Library.

In 2020, she lost her son, Richard, in a tragic car accident. Although sadness and poor health plagued her after that, she continued on with courage and grace.

She never complained about anything and remained fiercely independent, at least as much as her children would allow. As it turns out, they were fiercely protective.

She was a loving and cherished wife and mother. Her grandchildren loved her with abandon and she loved them all the more. When great-grandchildren Layla, Luke, Charlotte, Lizzie, Denver, and Jones started cropping up, she was overjoyed.

Though she never quite reached 5 feet tall like she wanted, she packed enough grit and courage in that small frame for someone twice her height.

She never shied away from hard work or standing up for her loved ones and she made friends wherever she went – partly because she was so much fun to be with and always so generous with her time and easy smile. She was the shining star that brought her family together and she will be missed beyond measure.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, sister Linda Elton, brother Robert Levy, husband Neil, and son Richard.

She is survived by her brother Julius and wife Brenda, and brother Mike and wife Mary; her daughter Kathy Hawkins and husband Steve, Richard’s wife Jeri, and son Curtis and wife Jennifer; her grandchildren Travis Salter and wife Stephanie, Brian Hawkins and wife Adrienne, Michael Hawkins, Jake Salter and wife Meggan Porter, Nicole Drzewiecki and husband Kyle, and Cortney Jarvis and husband Dillon; her great-grandchildren Layla, Luke, and Charlotte Hawkins, Lizzie Porter-Salter, and Denver and Jones Jarvis; and her many nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held at Beck Funeral Home, 1700 E. Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park, TX, 78613, on Saturday, May 6th, at 2 PM. Barbara loved color, so please wear the colors you love.

Attire is business casual, no ties or jackets required. If you wish to help carry on her legacy, please consider sending a donation to Friends of Lago Vista Public Library, 5803 Thunderbird St, Suite 40, Lago Vista, TX, 78645