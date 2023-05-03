PHOTOS — Port Neches Chamber kicks of RiverFest fun
Published 7:46 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Debbie Plaia and Lance Bradley get ready to hand out door prizes at the Chamber coffee. (Candace Hemelt/The News)
Emily Mire of Port Neches-Groves High School stands next to the picture she took at the 2022 Mid County Madness football game trophy presentation. (Candace Hemelt/The News)
Emily Mire of Port Neches-Groves High School looks on as Jon Deckert talks about her accomplishments. (Candace Hemelt/The News)
Steve McReynolds looks on as Shana Burt talks about Faith & Family Night at Neches RiverFest. (Candace Hemelt/The News)
Queens for this year’s festival. (Candace Hemelt/The News)
Andrea Johnson and Heather Burton (Candace Hemelt/The News)
A large crowd gathers at Neches Federal Credit Union for Wednesday’s chamber coffee. (Candace Hemelt/The News)
Grace Gentile and Charlee Chelette (Candace Hemelt/The News)
PORT NECHES — The Port Neches Chamber of Commerce gathered Wednesday morning for a RiverFest Kickoff Coffee.
The annual festival runs today through Sunday in Port Neches.
The morning coffee was hosted at Neches Federal Credit Union on Magnolia Avenue.
Lance Bradley thanked the credit union for serving as festival title sponsor and announced the various committee members who make the festival run.
During the event, Emily Mire was named student of month for the chamber.
The Port Neches-Groves High School senior excels in many areas, and is an exceptionally talented photographer, school officials said.