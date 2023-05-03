PHOTOS — Port Neches Chamber kicks of RiverFest fun Published 7:46 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

PORT NECHES — The Port Neches Chamber of Commerce gathered Wednesday morning for a RiverFest Kickoff Coffee.

The annual festival runs today through Sunday in Port Neches.

The morning coffee was hosted at Neches Federal Credit Union on Magnolia Avenue.

Lance Bradley thanked the credit union for serving as festival title sponsor and announced the various committee members who make the festival run.

During the event, Emily Mire was named student of month for the chamber.

The Port Neches-Groves High School senior excels in many areas, and is an exceptionally talented photographer, school officials said.