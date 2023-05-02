Person found in roadway may not have been hit by vehicle

Published 12:22 am Tuesday, May 2, 2023

By Mary Meaux

Port Arthur police are investigating an incident Saturday night where a person was found laying in the roadway.

Police were called after 9 p.m. Saturday to the 3000 block of Russell Street in reference to a person lying in the roadway.

What led to the person being found in the roadway is under investigation.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Police Chief Tim Duriso said as the investigation continues authorities are leaning more toward the idea this was not an auto-pedestrian crash and that the person may suffer from a medical condition.

The person did not go to a hospital for treatment, he said.

More News

Mural project at The Breeze nears unveiling

RiverFest gets rolling with tasty competition; here are the winners

Civic groups join to provide local children with beds

Here’s how RiverFest will change traffic flow in Port Neches this week

Print Article