Person found in roadway may not have been hit by vehicle Published 12:22 am Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Port Arthur police are investigating an incident Saturday night where a person was found laying in the roadway.

Police were called after 9 p.m. Saturday to the 3000 block of Russell Street in reference to a person lying in the roadway.

What led to the person being found in the roadway is under investigation.

Police Chief Tim Duriso said as the investigation continues authorities are leaning more toward the idea this was not an auto-pedestrian crash and that the person may suffer from a medical condition.

The person did not go to a hospital for treatment, he said.