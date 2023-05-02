Here’s how RiverFest will change traffic flow in Port Neches this week Published 12:24 am Tuesday, May 2, 2023

PORT NECHES — With the new layout of RiverFest and, with public safety in mind, the City of Port Neches is making minor changes in traffic flow during the festival, which is Wednesday to Sunday.

To facilitate safe traffic flow and eliminate congestion, motorists traveling on Merriman from Grigsby toward Lee Street, and at Lee Street traveling from Merriman toward Llano be one-way travel only.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution in the area for other motor and pedestrian traffic.

“Remember to have fun during the festivities and celebrate responsibly,” according to the City of Port Neches.