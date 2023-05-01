Renovated pediatric unit at CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth Hospital unveiled Published 4:53 pm Monday, May 1, 2023

BEAUMONT — Children’s Miracle Network in Southeast Texas hosted a dedication ceremony Monday for the newly renovated Pediatric Unit at CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth Hospital.

The renovation features an immersive “under the sea” theme and a comfortable, modern environment to help promote healing and recovery in an area designed specifically for children.

The renovation was made possible through the dedicated efforts of our community partners and supporters who fundraise throughout the year to provide money to the CMN Hospital here in Southeast Texas.

All funds raised for CMN in Southeast Texas stay local to help sick kids in our community.

In addition to the incredible remodel, in 2022, CMN funds also provided over $330,000 worth of state-of-the-art medical equipment and services to help ensure that our youngest, most vulnerable patients at CHRISTUS receive the best care available.

“We are thrilled with the renovation of our pediatric unit, and it’s all thanks to the incredible dedication of our community partners and supporters who have given so generously to support the well-being of our youngest patients,” said Caralee Thompson, Program Manager for Children’s Miracle Network at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

“We want to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed to make today possible.”

The renovation also features interactive and electronic equipment in both patient rooms and common areas, as well as an updated playroom to help provide the best possible experience during difficult circumstances.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about our patients,” said Lacey Goodman, Director of Pediatrics and Neonatal ICU at CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth Hospital.

“This renovation, as well as the additional equipment purchased, will allow our highly trained staff to continue to provide personalized care for every patient using the best resources out there. Our nurses and staff work with children because it’s truly their calling and I’m so incredibly proud of the work they do every day.”