Orange man shot Friday dies on Saturday; authorities charge man with murder Published 6:47 pm Sunday, April 30, 2023

On Friday at approximately 12:30 p.m., deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 5600 block of Broussard Circle in Orange in reference to a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they discovered a male lying near the edge of the roadway with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The victim is identified as Isaac Adams, 23 of Orange.

During this time, the alleged perpetrator who was also on scene and taken into custody.

He is identified as Jaden Williams, 19 of Orange.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the shooting appears to be the result of a disturbance the two males were having just prior to the altercation.

Williams was taken to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Jail, where he is initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth hospital in Beaumont for emergency medical treatment.

On Saturday, Adams died as a result of the gunshot while at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Investigators immediately upgraded Williams’ charge to murder. He remains in custody at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

Justice of Peace Precinct 1 Judge Hershel Stagner set Adams bond at $1,000,000.

Captain Joey Jacobs expressed his gratitude toward the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and Orange County Justice of the Peace for assistance related to the investigation.