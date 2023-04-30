Beaumont transient reportedly threatened store staff with hatchet Published 12:16 am Sunday, April 30, 2023

A 22-year-old Beaumont transient who allegedly threatened store staff with a hatchet when stopped for shoplifting has been indicted on a charge of aggravated robbery.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Beaumont police were called Feb. 28 to King’s Food Mart, 4005 Magnolia St., in reference to a theft. The suspect, identified as Delton D. Marpoe, was arrested at the scene.

Store staff allegedly saw Marpoe placing items into a brown backpack before heading to the exit without paying for the items.

When confronted by store staff, he reportedly pulled out a black hatchet from the backpack and threatened to kill them if they didn’t let him leave the store.

Marpoe then used the hatchet to break the glass on the exit door, which allowed him to go to the parking lot. Employees were able to detain the man, and he was arrested for aggravated robbery, the document read.

According to information from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Marpe was released on accusation.

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Marpoe this week.