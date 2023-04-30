Beaumont transient reportedly threatened store staff with hatchet

Published 12:16 am Sunday, April 30, 2023

By Mary Meaux

Delton Marpoe

A 22-year-old Beaumont transient who allegedly threatened store staff with a hatchet when stopped for shoplifting has been indicted on a charge of aggravated robbery.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Beaumont police were called Feb. 28 to King’s Food Mart, 4005 Magnolia St., in reference to a theft. The suspect, identified as Delton D. Marpoe, was arrested at the scene.

Store staff allegedly saw Marpoe placing items into a brown backpack before heading to the exit without paying for the items.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

When confronted by store staff, he reportedly pulled out a black hatchet from the backpack and threatened to kill them if they didn’t let him leave the store.

Marpoe then used the hatchet to break the glass on the exit door, which allowed him to go to the parking lot. Employees were able to detain the man, and he was arrested for aggravated robbery, the document read.

According to information from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Marpe was released on accusation.

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Marpoe this week.

More News

Port Arthur women starts initiative to help those with HIV

Many faiths can worship together at Faith and Family Night

MASTER OF MEDICALS — Port Arthur’s Dr. Jesse DeLee picks up another well-earned honor

Roschon Johnson celebrates NFL Draft dream with loved ones; ready to run for professional goals

Print Article