Roschon Johnson celebrates NFL Draft dream with loved ones; ready to run for professional goals Published 3:52 pm Saturday, April 29, 2023

Roschon Johnson was surrounded by his closest friends and family in his hometown Saturday during the 2023 NFL draft.

The room was filled with excitement and anticipation as they awaited news that would change Johnson ‘s life forever.

Suddenly, his phone rang, and the entire room went silent.

“Yes sir, no sir, yes sir,” he said.

When he hung up the phone, there was a moment of stillness, and then he said “that was Chicago.”

The room erupted with cheers and excitement.

A few minutes later, the pick was announced on live television for the entire nation to see.

With the 115th pick of the 2023 NFL draft, the Chicago Bears selected Roschon Johnson, running back from the University of Texas.

Hugs, cheers and dancing ensued as the room celebrated the realization of Johnson’s lifelong dream.

His journey to the NFL started in high school, where he played quarterback under Coach Brandon Faircloth at Port Neches-Groves High School.

He led the team on a deep playoff runs and was named an Under Armour All-American, and was recruited as a top prep quarterback. However, upon his arrival at the University of Texas, injuries thinned out the running back room, and Johnson, being the team player he is, decided to switch positions to help the Longhorns.

He played running back all four years at Texas, amassing a total of 2,190 yards on the ground and scored 23 touchdowns in the process.

Now, Johnson will be playing for the Chicago Bears, helping them at running back on the offensive side of the ball and likely taking on roles in special teams.

“It definitely brings back a lot of memories being here, you know, growing up and getting to this point,” he said. “It means a lot to be part of that fraternity of guys that have made it, and the guys that are in there right now. To put on for the next kid coming up behind me definitely means the world.”

Johnson’s father, Ronald Johnson, was also thrilled with the news.

“It’s a very, very good day,” he said. “Chicago, I think that’ll be a good fit. I think they can use his help on offense. I’m just glad it’s all over.”

Throughout his journey, Johnson has remained humble and focused with the mindset that got him to where he is today.

“Coach Faircloth taught us a lot about hard work in general, and how to work, and that’s something I’ve brought with me to this point,” he said.

His journey from high school quarterback to college running back and now to the NFL is a testament to his work ethic and team player mentality.

— Written by Clayton Eaves