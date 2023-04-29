Port Arthur man wrapped in blanket allegedly tried to rob a pharmacy Published 12:18 am Saturday, April 29, 2023

A man wearing two face masks, blue scrubs and wrapped in a hospital blanket reportedly gave a robbery note to a pharmacy clerk, stating he was armed and asked for a list of drugs.

The man, later identified as 22-year-old transient Kristopher Montalvo, then fled Walgreens on FM 365 in Port Arthur and dropped the note, face masks and blanket at Mid-Jefferson Extended Care Hospital property on Feb. 20.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the note included the words “no alarms, no nothing or I’ll kill everyone.”

Police checked with local hospitals and learned the Medical Center of Southeast Texas released a combative patient matching the description that morning. A check into Port Arthur Police Department’s computer program showed an officer reportedly dealt with Montalvo twice that morning.

Body camera videos allegedly showed Montalvo wearing the same clothing and had the same hairline features.

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Montalvo on a charge of robbery this week.

As of Friday, Montalvo was not listed as an inmate in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.