Indictment: Port Neches woman “extremely” intoxicated when she bit officer Published 12:46 am Saturday, April 29, 2023

A Port Neches woman police believe was highly intoxicated allegedly bit an officer’s shoulder when they went to take her into custody.

Joanna Elizabeth Palmer, 39, was indicted this week on a charge of assault of a peace office in connection with the April 2 incident.

According to the probable cause affidavit, a Port Neches police officer arrived at a home in the 2000 block of 10th Street to assist other officers on a call at the home.

Police said the woman was extremely intoxicated and authorities were at the home to wait for the woman’s family members.

Palmer reportedly walked past the officers and left the house as officers warned her not to. She then jogged to a neighbor’s house and began repeatedly ringing their doorbell.

Police caught up with the woman. While arresting her, she allegedly bent her head down and bit an officer on the left shoulder.

She was arrested for public intoxication and assault of a peace officer and brought to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

According to information from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Palmer posted a $5,000 bond and was released.