Here is the RiverFest schedule of events
Published 12:44 am Saturday, April 29, 2023
May 3
8 a.m.: Kick-Off Coffee, Neches Federal Credit Union, 676 Magnolia Ave.
5-10 p.m.: Carnival
5-9 p.m.: Vendors
5:45 p.m.: Faith and Family Night Opening Ceremonies, Riverfront Stage
6 p.m.: Life Church Praise and Worship, Riverfront Stage
7:30 p.m.: David Crowder Band, Riverfront Stage
May 4
5-11 p.m.: Gates open
5-10 p.m.: Carnival and vendors
6 p.m.: Kids T-Shirt Contest Winners Announced
6:30 p.m.: Rollin’ Bones, Riverfront Stage
8:15 p.m.: J.T. Reserve, Riverfront Stage
9:45 p.m.: Shinyribs, Riverfront Stage
May 5
3-5:30 p.m.: S.P.O.R.T. Powerboat Testing
5 p.m. to 12 a.m.: Gates open
5-11 p.m.: Carnival and vendors
7 p.m.: Pea Patch Orchestra with Jivin’ Gene, Riverfront Stage
8:30 p.m.: Jason Boland and Stragglers, Riverfront Stage
10:30 p.m.: Wade Bowen, Riverfront Stage
May 6
8:30 a.m. to midnight: Gates open
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: S.P.O.R.T Boat Racing
10 a.m. to 11 p.m.: Carnival and vendors
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Classic Car Show
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Bow-Tie Entertainment music, karaoke, trivia and prizes
11 a.m.: Cutest Baby Contest
noon-1 p.m.: Spiderman and Belle Meet and Greet
noon-1 p.m.: Indian spirit Meet and Greet
1-1:30 p.m.: Bow-Tie Entertainment music, karaoke, trivia and prizes
1:30 p.m.: Tiger Rock Mid County Martial Arts Academy
2 p.m.: Cornhole Tournament
2-3 p.m.: Amy’s Elite Dance Force
3-4 p.m.: Debbie’s Dance
6:30 p.m.: Cajun Harmony, Riverfront Stage
8-9 p.m.: Gene Delafose, Riverfront Stage
9 p.m.: Fireworks display
9-10 p.m.: Gene Delafose, Riverfront Stage
10:30 p.m. to midnight: Jamie Bergeron and Kickin’ Cajuns, Riverfront Stage
May 7
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: S.P.O.R.T. Boat Racing
8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Gates open
11 a.m.: S.P.O.R.T Boat Racing Opening Ceremonies
11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Carnival and vendors
noon: Horseshoe tournament
noon -1 p.m.: Orange Blossom Line Dancers