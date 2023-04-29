Here is the RiverFest schedule of events Published 12:44 am Saturday, April 29, 2023

May 3

8 a.m.: Kick-Off Coffee, Neches Federal Credit Union, 676 Magnolia Ave.

5-10 p.m.: Carnival

5-9 p.m.: Vendors

5:45 p.m.: Faith and Family Night Opening Ceremonies, Riverfront Stage

6 p.m.: Life Church Praise and Worship, Riverfront Stage

7:30 p.m.: David Crowder Band, Riverfront Stage

May 4

5-11 p.m.: Gates open

5-10 p.m.: Carnival and vendors

6 p.m.: Kids T-Shirt Contest Winners Announced

6:30 p.m.: Rollin’ Bones, Riverfront Stage

8:15 p.m.: J.T. Reserve, Riverfront Stage

9:45 p.m.: Shinyribs, Riverfront Stage

May 5

3-5:30 p.m.: S.P.O.R.T. Powerboat Testing

5 p.m. to 12 a.m.: Gates open

5-11 p.m.: Carnival and vendors

7 p.m.: Pea Patch Orchestra with Jivin’ Gene, Riverfront Stage

8:30 p.m.: Jason Boland and Stragglers, Riverfront Stage

10:30 p.m.: Wade Bowen, Riverfront Stage

May 6

8:30 a.m. to midnight: Gates open

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: S.P.O.R.T Boat Racing

10 a.m. to 11 p.m.: Carnival and vendors

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Classic Car Show

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Bow-Tie Entertainment music, karaoke, trivia and prizes

11 a.m.: Cutest Baby Contest

noon-1 p.m.: Spiderman and Belle Meet and Greet

noon-1 p.m.: Indian spirit Meet and Greet

1-1:30 p.m.: Bow-Tie Entertainment music, karaoke, trivia and prizes

1:30 p.m.: Tiger Rock Mid County Martial Arts Academy

2 p.m.: Cornhole Tournament

2-3 p.m.: Amy’s Elite Dance Force

3-4 p.m.: Debbie’s Dance

6:30 p.m.: Cajun Harmony, Riverfront Stage

8-9 p.m.: Gene Delafose, Riverfront Stage

9 p.m.: Fireworks display

9-10 p.m.: Gene Delafose, Riverfront Stage

10:30 p.m. to midnight: Jamie Bergeron and Kickin’ Cajuns, Riverfront Stage

May 7

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: S.P.O.R.T. Boat Racing

8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Gates open

11 a.m.: S.P.O.R.T Boat Racing Opening Ceremonies

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Carnival and vendors

noon: Horseshoe tournament

noon -1 p.m.: Orange Blossom Line Dancers