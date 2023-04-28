Men indicted in connection with fatal shooting outside Beaumont club Published 12:30 am Friday, April 28, 2023

BEAUMONT — Two Orange County men were indicted in connection with the March 18 fatal shooting of one man and injuring another man.

Jaren Battles, 18, and Armani Rashaad Wallace, 20, both of Orange, were indicted in the shooting death of Geraldo Escamilla, 30, and the aggravated assault of a 35-year-old man.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Beaumont police responded to DMoney Daiquiris Lounge at 6632 Phelan Blvd. in Beaumont in reference to clearing the parking lot of trespassers.

Arriving police found numerous people loitering. While dispersing the crowd, officers reportedly heard several shots fired near them. One officer reportedly saw a man, later identified as Battles, shooting at a pickup truck.

Police later learned two people inside the truck had been struck by gunfire.

One of the shooting victims was identified as Geraldo Escamilla, who was found dead in the truck with gunshot wounds.

The other person, a 35-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound and was seriously injured, the affidavit read.

Battles and Wallace were still in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility Thursday, each on a $950,000 bond for murder and $500,000 bond for aggravated assault.