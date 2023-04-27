Title I information available for Port Arthur parents Published 12:02 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

Port Arthur parents have two opportunities to get all their Title 1 questions answered via the Port Arthur Independent School District as part of annual gatherings.

All schools receiving Title 1, Part A funds are required to convene an annual meeting to inform parents and families of their schools’ participation, explain requirements of the Title 1 Part A program, and explain the right of parents to be involved.

Dr. Melvin Getwood, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction-secondary, is the guest speaker at 11 a. m. May 3 and May 4 at 5 p.m.

The meetings will be held virtually through Google Meet.

The community, Port Arthur ISD personnel and St. Catherine Title 1 parents are invited.

For more information, contact Rhonda Calcote, district-parent and family engagement coordinator, at 409-989-6291 or rcalcote@paisd.org.