Murder Mystery Dinner Nov. 2 — Flappers and gangsters set the stage for upcoming fundraiser Published 12:34 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

1 of 3

A 1920’s era Ford was the perfect backdrop for members of Port Arthur Education Foundation’s Board of Directors to promote an upcoming Murder Mystery Dinner.

Joe Tant, PAEF executive director, said the special event is set for 6 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Bob Bowers Civic Center. The Murder Mystery Dinner is a fundraiser for the Education Foundation to help with scholarships for local students.

Board members filed into the Museum of the Gulf Coast Wednesday, some dressed in their best ’20’s attire, such as Joe Tant, Tammy Kotzur, Natalie Presley, Jerry Rothenberger and Elton Hollis. Others who came straight from work wore street clothes but used props to add to the ambiance.

Tant explained the photo shoot is a way to let the public know to save the date — Nov. 2, noting organizers didn’t want anyone to schedule over their event hence the reason for getting the word out early.

Donnis Hunter, instructor at Lamar State College Port Arthur’s Allied Health Department, will produce the play, and Toasted Yolk will cater the event.

“It’s basically dinner and a show that’s old-world Italian style 1920s gangster, flapper, that kind of style,” Tant said.

The audience is invited to dress up, and the actors will be out and about throughout the entire night interacting with the audience.

“Amazing Italian food will be served. It’s going to be a fantastic time and it’s very family friendly, so if you have kids that can sit through a play, bring them along we’d love to have them,” he said.

The Murder Mystery Dinner will be a who-done-it type of event, and the audience will be able to give their best guess at who’s guilty. Those who have the right answer will have their names put in a drawing to win a prize.

To register for the event, go to www.portarthurtexas.com.