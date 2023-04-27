Eric Dorsey Published 4:07 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023

Big Sam was born February 24, 1958 to Sam Dorsey & Rita Mae James Dorsey.

He attended school in PAISD & was a 1976 graduate of Lincoln High School.

He attended Broussard Welding School and worked several years for CA Turner Construction.

He also worked with his dad at his Shoe Shine Parlor. He had a love for playing Dominos just like his dad and loved to bet parlays.

He departed this life on Friday April 21, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, uncles and aunts.

He leaves to cherish his memories his sister Amanda-Sight Willis (Chris) of Broken Bow, Oklahoma; niece & nephews Brindy, Chris Jr. & Kannen; aunt Gwendolyn Jamison of Beaumont; uncle Carl Bennett of Port Arthur; a devoted cousin & caregiver Damon James (Barbara) of Port Arthur along with numerous relatives and friends.

A visitation only will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX.